Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 716,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,573. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

