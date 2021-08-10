Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

