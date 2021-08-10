Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,729 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

