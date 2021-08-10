Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.58. 1,684,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

