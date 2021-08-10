Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.