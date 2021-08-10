cbdMD (YCBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a report on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

