CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $57.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.