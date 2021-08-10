Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,380. The company has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

