Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 1,291,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,423. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.