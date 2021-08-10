CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

