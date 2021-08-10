Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 488,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $146,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

