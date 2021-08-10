CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 1,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -231.19, a P/E/G ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

