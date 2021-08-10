Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,576 shares of company stock worth $362,708. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

