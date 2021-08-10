Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells $4,017,900.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $409.68. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,519. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.