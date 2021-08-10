Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $409.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.