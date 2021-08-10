Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Increased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $767.11. 7,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,737. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $777.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.62.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

