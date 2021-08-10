ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 6.2% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $228,394.39 and approximately $10,403.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00159292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00148052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.11 or 1.00045918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.16 or 0.00812504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

