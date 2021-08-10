Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.37. 507,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $322.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.