Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 3,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

