Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Patterson Companies makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Patterson Companies worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

