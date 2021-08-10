Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of CWSRF opened at $10.34 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.