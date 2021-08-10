Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

