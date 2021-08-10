ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.46.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.
