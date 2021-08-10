Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,441. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.91.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

