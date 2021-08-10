Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

