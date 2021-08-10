Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 111.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 129,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,101. The company has a market cap of $805.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.