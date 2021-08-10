China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.76. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 23,097 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

