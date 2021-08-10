Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Raises Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.551 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42.

Chunghwa Telecom has decreased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.