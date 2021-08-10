CIBC Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$56.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDI. Cormark raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

Shares of GDI traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

