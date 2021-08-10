Cigna Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $5.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.88 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

CI stock opened at $211.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.31. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

