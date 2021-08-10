Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on IKT. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

