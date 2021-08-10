Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 773,445 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.14. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Urban One Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.