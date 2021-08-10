Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,733 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Shares of APWC stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.