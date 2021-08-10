Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 26,788 Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATIF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATIF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ATIF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. ATIF Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

