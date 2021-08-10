Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

