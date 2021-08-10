Citigroup Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $57.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

NYSE TSE opened at $52.34 on Friday. Trinseo has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

