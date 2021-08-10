Citigroup Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $59.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $48.97 on Friday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 489.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $96,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

