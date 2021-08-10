Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $13,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen M. Bianchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Stephen M. Bianchi bought 600 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $8,304.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

