Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.59 on Friday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $966.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Clarus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clarus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.