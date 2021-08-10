CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.