Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,317. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $404.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.