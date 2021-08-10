Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $411.42. 82,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.