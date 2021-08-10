Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock traded up $10.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 401,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,420. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.