Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.
Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
