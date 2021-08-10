Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

