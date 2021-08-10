Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $125.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 851,787 shares of company stock worth $81,382,943. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

