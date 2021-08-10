Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$117.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.34487 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

