Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,049 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

