CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

CWBR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

