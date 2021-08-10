Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of COHN opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

