Coin Artist (COIN) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $848,620.64 and approximately $3,962.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00839009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00106548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.